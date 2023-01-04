City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Philadelphia restaurants that want to operate with streeteries must be fully licensed to do so by Jan. 9.

Restaurant operators say the process is lengthy and confusing, leaving them worried about getting approval.

“First off, the process came after we were already operating streeteries for a couple of years, successfully,” said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie’s in Manayunk.

According to the city, all unlicensed streetery setups must be removed by next week.

“Guests, the employees, the operators have been loving the streeteries, we want to see it continued,” explained Ben Fileccia, the Senior Director of Operations for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.