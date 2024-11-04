This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Harris campaign has announced which performers will be in attendance for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2024.

Kamala Harris’ campaign is hosting the concert, which is set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

The event is expected to have performances or remarks by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.

The vice president is also said to be among the attendees.

Crews were building the stage at the foot of the Museum of Art on Thursday, and top brass from the Philadelphia Police Department were surveying the site.

“It will be covered with both police officers in uniform — from local, state, and federal partners — and also have some plain clothes officers in the area as well to make sure we have a safe event and no issues,” said Chief Inspector John Przepiorka. “We have our Thanksgiving Day Parade, we have our Made in America concert here, July 4th celebration, so this is an area we use frequently and that we staff it well.”