The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday a list of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night.

The closures began Friday morning and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. on November 5.

The event is being hosted by the Harris-Walz campaign the night before Election Day and is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The vice president is said to be among the attendees. However, performers have yet to be announced.

Crews were building the stage at the foot of the Museum of Art on Thursday, and top brass from the Philadelphia Police Department were surveying the site.

Road closures are expected in three phases.