Road closures, parking restrictions for Harris-Walz concert on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia
Performers have not yet been announced for Monday's concert in Philadelphia, but Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend.
The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday a list of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night.
The closures began Friday morning and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. on November 5.
The event is being hosted by the Harris-Walz campaign the night before Election Day and is set to begin at 5 p.m.
The vice president is said to be among the attendees. However, performers have yet to be announced.
Crews were building the stage at the foot of the Museum of Art on Thursday, and top brass from the Philadelphia Police Department were surveying the site.
Road closures are expected in three phases.
Road closures
Phase 1 closures as of 8 a.m. Friday:
- Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street is now closed until after the event.
Phase 2 closures as of 8 a.m. on Saturday:
- Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd Street and 24th Street.
Phase 3 closures as of 5 a.m. on Monday:
- The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street
- 19th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street
- 21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street
- 23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Spring Garden Street Tunnel
- Spring Garden Street Bridge
- Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval
- I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street
I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.
The city also said drivers should expect short-duration, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday as crews move equipment and resources.
Drivers are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.
All roads are expected to be reopened at 8 p.m. on November 5, according to city officials.
Parking restrictions
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)
- Winter Street between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street)
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street)
- Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street)
- Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street
Officials said additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue.
