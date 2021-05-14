Getting the word out

Philadelphia has long stood out for its high proportion of people living far below the poverty line, earning the enduring distinction as the poorest big city in the United States. However, the child tax credits are also a middle-class benefit, eligible to flow to nearly 90% of Philadelphia’s children, according to an internal analysis by the city.

Without more outreach, however, there are indications that some of the city’s poorest residents may not benefit.

The Campaign for Working Families, which provides free tax preparation to residents of Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and South Jersey who make less than $57,000 per year, had fewer clients and far fewer volunteers this year, said executive director Mary Arthur.

“The bottom line is … you can only get [the credits] if you file the 2020 tax return. You never get anything if you don’t,” she said.

“It has been very difficult,” said Will González, executive director of CEIBA, a coalition of Latino community-based organizations in Philadelphia that also conducts tax preparation. He estimated that about one-third fewer people had filed with his organization this year, due to COVID-19 difficulties.

In addition to reaching people who normally file, there are also thousands of people who don’t normally file taxes, but who are eligible for credits.

“There are lots and lots of people, including thousands of people in Philadelphia, who don’t file taxes every year for lots of reasons, most commonly due to disability,” said Kristen Dama, managing attorney with Community Legal Services. Certain forms of income, such as SSDI and SSI are not taxed, and so recipients do not normally file with the IRS.

“The goal right now is to try to get the word out to those families who don’t really think of themselves as tax-filers or people who never have to file taxes, that this year, things are different,” continued Dama.

There are an estimated 25,000 households in Philadelphia that do not regularly file taxes and are at risk of not receiving the benefits or receiving them late, according to officials.

Willard McGruder, 65, is among this group of irregular filers. McGruder lives on Social Security, and is raising two grandsons, Rahine, 3, and Keshawn, 8, in Overbrook. Until this year, he had not filed taxes in “several years” and was not aware he was eligible for the tax credits until Community Legal Services told him, he said.

He plans to use the funds to improve their home, perhaps buy a cable TV subscription, and update Keshawn’s wardrobe.

“He’s a healthy boy and he goes through clothes,” said McGruder. “It’s a good feeling that I can get a little bit more income to spend on the kids,” he continued.