The deadline to file your taxes is midnight on Monday, April 15.

Here are things that experts say you should keep in mind.

There are dozens of free tax preparation services available online and in person in the Philadelphia region.

That means you don’t have to pay commercial tax preparers anything to get a refund check, let alone taking out an advance loan that may carry high interest rates and charge big fees.

“If you can hold off on taking a refund anticipation loan, refund checks are coming a lot quicker if you do electronic filing and direct deposit,” Dr. Nikia Owens, president and CEO of the Philly-based nonprofit Campaign for Working Families.

“You can get a refund back in two weeks,” Owens said.

The Campaign for Working Families even runs a free call center to answer taxpayer questions, and handled about 23,000 phone calls last year. (Those interested can call 215-454-6483.)