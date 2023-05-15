U.S. Sen. Sanders and U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Crotez lent their progressive star power to Gym for the evening rally. Sanders has a long history of trying to push the Democratic Party towards more progressive policies. Ocasio-Cortez has also taken up that effort on the House side since taking office in 2019.

Sanders told the crowd of Gym supporters her chances of becoming Philly’s 100th Mayor comes down to two words: “election turnout.”

“This is likely going to be a very close election,” Sanders said. “And if everybody here does nothing more, and I know you already have, but go out and bring two of your friends or family members or coworkers who otherwise would not have voted. If you do that, there is no doubt in my mind that Helen is the next mayor of Philadelphia.”

In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress after winning New York’s 14th District. Her campaign was based on “an unalloyed leftist progressive platform,” which led to her upset win over Joe Crowley, who hadn’t even been primaried in more than a decade until Ocasio-Cortez ran against him.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, this year’s mayor’s race is the most expensive one in the city’s history. Ocasio-Cortez criticized politicians looking to “buy themselves an election,” and said Gym will keep Philadelphia “safe from inequity and inequality.”

“They’ve got money, but we’ve got the people,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I always say to my team back home, progressives win in a street fight, and that’s what we’ve got here in Philly today, a street fight. We need to be knocking on every door, texting all our friends. We talk about youth organizing up, which means people need to call their tías, their tíos, their uncles, their cousins, todo, everybody.”

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are two of Gym’s most notable endorsements during her campaign. Gym has also received endorsements from Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who is the city’s first woman and person of color elected to the role.

Gym’s also been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, State Sen. Nikil Saval, Pa. House Representatives Rick Krajewski and Elizabeth Fiedler, and Philadelphia City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks.

Gym could become the first woman to be elected Philadelphia’s mayor, but that’s only if she emerges victorious against former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, former city Councilmember Cherelle Parker, and six other candidates.

Rhynhart spent the weekend rallying in Cliveden Park with former mayor Michael Nutter, one of three mayors who have endorsed her campaign. She’s also received endorsements from former Pennsylvania Governor and Philly mayor Ed Rendell, former mayor John Street, and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Editorial Board.

Parker rallied at Carpenters Benefits Hall on Saturday, featuring a performance by rapper Freeway. She’s received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, state Sen. Sharif Street, unions including SEUI 32BJ, IBEW Local 98, and Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. Parker’s also endorsed by the National Organization for Women- Philadelphia Chapter, Black Women’s Leadership Council, and the Philadelphia Black Clergy.