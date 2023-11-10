From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has officially started the process of transitioning into office.

She announced the members of her transition team Thursday morning at City Hall. She said by diversifying her transition team, she’s sending a message about her mission to see diverse representation in city government.

“This is not a Benneton ad, this is a preview of the Parker Administration,” said Ryan Boyer of the Building Trades Council who will head up the transition effort. He vowed to end the need for prospective City Hall workers to have connections to be able to work there.

Boyer told supporters and others in the room that nationally known firms will review resumes to ensure the best people are selected for positions in the Parker administration

“It’s going to be diverse: both generationally, ethically, and gender diversity,” Boyer said. “We have been working to ensure that the next mayor is set up to keep our city’s progress on track and I’m confident that under Cherelle Parker’s strong leadership, we will see great progress on our common goal of building a safe and thriving and equitable Philadelphia.”

Parker’s first major decision will be selecting a police commissioner. She said that person will be named before Thanksgiving. Parkers’ team is talking to both local and national candidates. She said a candidate from outside the city will have to be familiar enough with Philadelphia that they can find specific places, “not [someone] needing a GPS to get to 52nd and Market.”