Biden to bring infrastructure sales pitch to Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden will head to the Allentown area Wednesday as he fights for passage in the Senate of a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure measure that a bipartisan group of senators brokered with him.

The White House is billing Biden’s visit to Macungie as a stop to “emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.”

It gave no other details of the visit — Biden’s second to Pennsylvania so far this month after he went to Philadelphia last week to speak on voting rights.

In the Senate, Republicans rejected an effort this week to begin debate on the infrastructure deal. Supporters say they just need more time before another vote, possibly next week.