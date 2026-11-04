For the first time in 48 years, Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania state Senate, achieving their elusive “trifecta” of control of the executive and both chambers of the legislature.

For much of his first term, Gov. Josh Shapiro has boasted about his ability to work with a “divided legislature,” but Republicans have used their state Senate majority as a check on Shapiro’s most ambitious priorities. In particular, Shapiro has failed to pass a $15 minimum wage and lost fights to increase public transportation funding, legalize recreational marijuana and codify reproductive health access into state law.

Republicans also regularly push back against Shapiro’s expanding budget proposals, leading to late budgets every year, sometimes by several months.

Looking to change those power dynamics, Shapiro, who had been well ahead in polling and fundraising during his own reelection race, staked much of his popularity on down-ballot candidates as he crisscrossed the commonwealth in the final days of the election cycle.