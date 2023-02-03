Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The city of Chester is trying to stop the sale of the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA).

Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary believes the city, which filed for bankruptcy in November, has an interest in the sewer system and is looking to protect the city’s assets. In a motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Doweary said the city sold its wastewater assets to DELCORA in 1973 in exchange for sewer services, but there was a catch.

In the event DELCORA ceases to operate, the receiver’s motion argues, Chester should maintain its previous assets — or at the very least be compensated.