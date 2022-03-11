Aqua Pennsylvania, an often-irresistible force in acquiring public suburban water utilities across the state, has met an immovable object — the state’s Commonwealth Court — in its quest to purchase the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority, or DELCORA.

In reversing a December 2020 Common Pleas Court ruling, the three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled largely in favor of the Delaware County government, saying that the county has “statutory authority” over DELCORA, and that therefore its 2020 attempt to terminate DELCORA via ordinance was indeed legitimate.

In the opinion attached to the decision, dated March 3, Judge Patricia McCullough wrote that Delaware County has the “authority to enact the Ordinance, and the Ordinance complies with the requisites necessary for the County to demand the termination of DELCORA and the conveyance of DELCORA’s assets and obligations to the County.”

But while they ruled against DELCORA in its unilateral attempt to sell itself to Aqua for $276.5 million, the judges also said that Delaware County would be bound by the terms and conditions of the asset purchase agreement (APA) with Aqua, meaning the intended effect of the ordinance will not come to pass.

“This is because the County, irrespective of whether it can live up to the contractual promises made in the APA, will have no choice but to abide by and fully perform its obligations or else be potentially subjected to a breach of contract suit by Aqua,” McCullough wrote.

The case now returns to the lower court for an order consistent with the written opinion of the Commonwealth Court judges.

However, the real fight will continue before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which will have the final say on the pending deal. If completed, it would result in the largest privatization of a public water system in the state.

That spells good news for the county. A panel of administrative law judges has already recommended to the PUC that it toss out the deal, citing Aqua’s inability to show how the public benefits, the legality of the agreement, and the omission of a rate-stabilization plan. There have already been public hearings on the matter. The panel’s recommendation, while not a be-all and end-all, carries a lot of weight.