Pennsylvania’s highest court granted the state-appointed receiver more power to rescue the City of Chester’s finances — even if it means saving the bankrupt city from its elected officials.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled in favor of receiver Michael Doweary, granting him the ability to strip Chester City council members of their administrative duties.

The decision affirmed a previous ruling from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, which also gave the receiver the power to remove council members from their roles as department heads.

“I am grateful to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for this decision and I look forward to working with Mayor Stefan Roots and Chester City Council to move Chester forward,” Doweary, who is tasked with rescuing Chester’s finances, said in a statement.