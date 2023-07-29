Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Chester County’s homeless population rose for the first time since 2020.

Data from Chester County’s 2023 Point-In-Time count tallied 436 unhoused people on Jan. 25, an eight percent increase from 2022. The latest numbers from Pennsylvania’s wealthiest county — which previously pledged to end chronic homelessness by 2021 — are not an encouraging sign.

Up until last year, the county had made steady progress when many neighboring jurisdictions struggled to combat the housing crisis,

“We continue to look for opportunities to develop more affordable housing. Unfortunately, in this market, it’s become increasingly difficult to find safe, decent, and affordable housing — despite our efforts to create more housing over the past few years,” said Shaun Bollig, deputy director for the Chester County Department of Community Development (DCD).

Rising housing costs, lack of assistance programs are likely to blame for Chester County’s homelessness uptick

Chester County’s problem is not unique, officials said. There’s a nationwide increase in homelessness, said Robert Henry, administrator of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. “So it’s a really difficult time,” he said.

According to Bollig, the expiration and reduced capacity of pandemic-era housing and rental programs played a big part in the loss of progress. Henry added that when you combine that with increasing housing costs, people are “rent-burdened” and forced to choose between paying for rent or basic necessities such as food and medicine.

The county’s system performance report shows that people are staying homeless for a longer period of time this year. Less federal funding to vital assistance programs further perpetuates the cycle.

“Our emergency rental assistance program is still operating. And we also have an eviction prevention case resolution program, which is like an eviction prevention court. But, even our emergency rental assistance program at this point has scaled back a bit from where it was initially,” Henry said.

The 2023 Point-In-Time count revealed huge racial disparities in homelessness: 44% of the individuals tallied were people of color. Children represented 25% of the people counted.