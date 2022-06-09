Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Chester County has committed to rehoming 150 households and adding 350 affordable housing units through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness’ House America Initiative.

Chesco’s Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation announcing the county’s involvement in the program at Wednesday’s public meeting.

“The board pledges to work with HUD and USICH to make effective use of American Rescue Plan, CARES Act, and other federal, state, and local resources to address homelessness and ensure that all residents at all income levels have a safe and affordable place to live,” Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said.

According to the county, homelessness impacts more than 400 residents on a given night. The lack of affordable housing remains a huge barrier.

The Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness has already established a collaborative with local partners to develop 100 affordable housing units annually over the next 10 years.