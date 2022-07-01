Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Chester County has taken a nosedive in 2022. The latest headcount shows a 23% decrease in homelessness over the past two years.

“I’m so glad — relieved that the number is going down. We’re not there … We still have 400 people that are homeless. But to have a reduction of 23%, given the economy and everything that goes on, I think it’s a really good sign for the future,” Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said.

The Point in Time count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is meant to serve as a snapshot of the issue. This year, the Chester County Department of Community Development found 402 people experiencing homelessness.

“That means they were living in a temporary shelter or sleeping in a place not meant for human habitation such as a car, a park, an abandoned building, something of that sort,” said Dolores Colligan, the department’s director.

People of color made up almost half of that number.