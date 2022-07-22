‘A love letter to Philadelphia’: Brass band Snacktime releases its first album

Since its inception in 2020, when the country went into a pademic lockdown, Philadelphia brass band Snacktime has provided much needed live entertainment.

Sousaphone player Sam Gellerstein founded the group when his friend, Jennifer Zavala, chef and owner of South Philly’s Juana Tamale, asked him to put together entertainment for an outdoor pop-up. The first dinner and show was a hit.

Gellerstein then called up a few musician friends, and they started busking at Rittenhouse.

While an entertainment-starved audience was grateful, Rittenhouse residents weren’t so happy with the noise. The police were called a few times, but thanks to pro bono legal representation, an agreement was worked out.