Philadelphia native Coolaidhippy and resident Tethra64 have created a new video game called “X2: The Next Power.” The game is set to premiere at the upcoming METAVERSE concert here in Philadelphia at the Fillmore this April.

In the crowded video gaming scene, what makes it different is that it’s an 8-bit 2D beat ‘em up fighter game, in an arcade style. Arcade style games were most popular in the 80’s and 90’s. This game is also different because it’s based on the music industry – underground, midstream, or mainstream. The game incorporates personal experiences from music artists and uses those as scenarios in the different levels.

Tethra64, co-creator of the game, grew up with the influence of music in his life from his parents who played instruments. Video games in particular also helped to play a role in the start of his music. “Street Fighter III and old Playstation game soundtracks and just listening to those aggressive soundtracks while playing the game gives you a whole different feel,” Teth said.