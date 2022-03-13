New video game from Philly creators has players battling the evil forces of the music industry
Philadelphia native Coolaidhippy and resident Tethra64 have created a new video game called “X2: The Next Power.” The game is set to premiere at the upcoming METAVERSE concert here in Philadelphia at the Fillmore this April.
In the crowded video gaming scene, what makes it different is that it’s an 8-bit 2D beat ‘em up fighter game, in an arcade style. Arcade style games were most popular in the 80’s and 90’s. This game is also different because it’s based on the music industry – underground, midstream, or mainstream. The game incorporates personal experiences from music artists and uses those as scenarios in the different levels.
Tethra64, co-creator of the game, grew up with the influence of music in his life from his parents who played instruments. Video games in particular also helped to play a role in the start of his music. “Street Fighter III and old Playstation game soundtracks and just listening to those aggressive soundtracks while playing the game gives you a whole different feel,” Teth said.
Co-creator Coolaidhippy got into music from watching tv shows, more specifically cartoons. “A heavy inspiration of the game comes from my music,” Cooly said. Coolaidhippy and Tethra64 started out in music individually before linking up in 2017. The two discovered their unique sound and hit the ground running. Together they create a variety of music like Hip-Hop, Blast, Trap and more.
“X2: The Next Power” is inspired by the experiences Teth and Cooly have had in the music industry. Teth, co-creator of the game, said “Games have been a huge influence in me and Cooly’s life.”
Making a video game is a big accomplishment for Cooly. He would like to open up a new community through what they do in Philadelphia. “Hopefully this gives everyone the courage to be like we can make a video game being from Philly and just being ourselves,” said Cooly.
In the game both their characters Tesura and Coolimeshi fight against the antagonist, Callab Corp, who represents the music industry. The Antagonist comes and steals the X2 Gems to use it for its own good. Tesura and Coolimeshi must fight to get the X2 Gems back before Callab Corp takes over the industry and the world.
“X2: The Next Power” will be shown for the first time at the METAVERSE concert. The concert is also a costume party that will include music performers Teth64, Coolaidhippy, Viberium, DazeGxd, G I N A, Jewelssea, Pumpfake and Keenanfromlimbo. Cooly and Teth will demo the game. Guests will be able to play it and maybe even participate in a tournament.
Visuals from the game will be shown all throughout the venue. There will also be VR headsets, where guests will be able to watch the concert from different angles while actually being at the concert. You will be able to put on a headset and experience the concert from the performer’s persepctive.
The event is April 17th at the Fillmore in Philadelphia. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.. Guests will have to show vaccine cards or proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being admitted to the concert.
Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster or Live Nation.
