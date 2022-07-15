Singer-songwriter Suzanne Sheer is a Philadelphia based, Pittsburgh native, who started writing music at the age of 14. She started recording at the age of 18, collaborating with Ricky P and Wiz Khalifa (also Pittsburgh natives).

Once Suzanne ended her relationship with her record label, she found herself “defeated” and was on the verge of giving up music.

A late night studio jam session with Philly producers Justin 3XPO Schliep and LOTITS — “just three friends making music, sharing a passion, and having fun” — has led to Sheer’s first solo album, “The Blue Hour.” The experimental album fuses elements of Soul, Pop, R&B and Electronic Music.