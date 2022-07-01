Magic wands are now available in the 1223 Storefront Gallery of the Asian Arts Initiative, in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. They don’t make things disappear, but rather make invisible things appear.

The wands are wired to an amplifier and tipped with a copper coil making it receptive to electromagnetic waves, not unlike a pickup on a guitar. Wave the wand against a tower built of electrical transformers, it creates a drone. Wave it against a wall of television screens, and the drone changes.

If two people use two wands on two TVs, it could trigger a phase shift, turning the drone into a rhythmic pulse.

Visitors can pull electromagnetic waves out of the air, reveal them as audio signals, and manipulate them in real time. The exhibition, Body Conduit by the Sound Museum Collective, turns the world into a playground of sound.

“Personally, it kind of blew my mind when I found out that all waves are part of the same spectrum of waves. They’re just existing at different frequencies,” said audio engineer Elissa Anderson. “So a radio wave is the same, in essence, as color. Which is kind of nuts.”

Anderson is a member of the Sound Museum Collective, a group of audio engineers and electronic tinkerers who want to teach and inspire women and LGBTQ people to embrace sound technology.

“It’s been historically a cis boy’s club for a long time,” said Collective member Jackie Milestone. “In our professional experience, and in our experience, before we were professionals just learning about gear, we ran into a lot of unwelcoming spaces. I’ll speak for myself: I didn’t feel like I could ask a question.”