This year is the 100th anniversary of the arrival of robots in America.

The word “robot” was coined in 1921 by Czech playwright Karel Čapek in his play “R.U.R.” a.k.a. Rossum’s Universal Robots. It premiered in America the following year in New York, in 1922. It gave actor Spencer Tracey his first Broadway role, as a robot.

Now, Philadelphia composer Andrea Clearfield and librettist Ellen Frankel are marking that centenary with a new choral work about artificial intelligence: “Beyond the Binary: A Meditation on Humans and Machines.”

“The piece starts out with this duality – the pros and cons of robots,” Clearfield said. “As the piece goes on it starts to nod to other possibilities: What if we went beyond yes and no, on or off, one and zero, black and white, male and female, to an expanded way of thinking?”

Clearfield wrote the music for voice and percussion machines invented by musical instrument designer David Kontak.

As the chorus sings:

Reality is Boolean! All logic is Boolean!

But one is alone; And two divides us.

…

There are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy!

The work will be performed on Sunday at the Fillmore in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, by the Mendelssohn Chorus with the percussion trio Square Peg Round Hole. The performance will feature various forms of robotics developed by engineers at the University of Pennsylvania’s GRASP lab (General Robotics, Automation, Sensing, and Perception).