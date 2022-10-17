Plastic artwork to be decomposed by mealworms at Philly’s Asian Arts Initiative

A small artificial meadow has been carved out of discarded plastic coolers that once polluted the Delaware River. The sculptural piece “Field of Preflection,” measuring about 8 feet by 4 feet, is starting its life at the Asian Arts Initiative’s gallery space at 12th and Vine.

It will be a short life. The sculptural piece will not survive the show.

Over the course of the five-month exhibition “Eco/Systems: Gather,” “Field of Preflection” will be devoured by mealworms, slowly reducing it to a pile of dirt.

Artist Narendra Haynes is a painter and sculptor who makes work based on environmental ecology. In his studio, he maintains a mealworm population. He says he has bred tens of thousands of them, which act as partners in his creative process.

“It’s a collaboration,” said Haynes.

Mealworms are not technically worms. They are larvae of the mealworm beetle, about half an inch long, similar to the maggots of flies. Mealworms have the ability to eat and digest plastic, quickly decomposing polystyrene that would otherwise last millenia in the environment.

The result resembles dirt, but Haynes is not exactly sure what it is. He is hoping to work with his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, to perform a chemical analysis of his mealworm dirt.

“The research that I based this on claimed that it’s an organic material, which makes sense because to change from a synthetic to an organic material is a matter of breaking down long carbon chains,” he said. “I am looking forward to confirming that it’s dirt or something analogous to it, but in the meantime I just trust my five senses. It does have a pretty earthy smell to it.”

Previously, Haynes had been a participant at RAIR, an artist residency at the Revolution Recovery recycling dump in Northeast Philadelphia. Revolution is adjacent to a toxic superfund site, a large acreage on the Delaware River that has historically been an industrial site which seeped heavy metals into the ground for a century.