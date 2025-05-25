Philly’s Fort Mifflin will host 2025 Making Time festival, featuring 120+ acts

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In its fifth year, Making Time ∞(Forever) will showcase more than 120 performing artists and DJs at Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin in September.

Event founder and organizer Dave Pianka, also known as Dave P., started the festival a half decade ago, but he has been putting on shows in his hometown of Philadelphia for more than 25 years.

“I wanted to create the music festival that I wanted to go to,” Pianka said.

Headliners at this year’s festival include electronic icon Four Tet and Panda Bear of the band Animal Collective. Pianca said some of the most notable artists are ones he’s tried to book for years, including Boy Harsher and Donato Dozzy, as well as his “number one influence,” Erol Alkan, and his “favorite DJ in the world,” John Talabot.

“It’s the theme of the year,” Pianca said. “If it doesn’t work once, then keep trying and trying again because there are a lot of artists I’ve been trying to get to play the festival over the years who seem to have all agreed this year. … There’s something in the air this year.”

The air will almost certainly be filled with eclectic sounds from the performing artists, but also from landing planes at the nearby Philadelphia International Airport.

“I’ve had friends send me videos of Fort Mifflin while the festival is happening from the air, and it’s incredible,” Pianca said. “If you don’t know what’s going on, it might be a little bit scary, like what the hell is going on down there?”