Philly Music Fest will return in October for its ninth installment, celebrating the best of the city’s music scene and what the future has in store.

Mt. Joy frontman Matt Quinn and punk band The Wonder Years are among this year’s festival headliners, along with a surprise act that will be announced at a later date. PMF has also expanded from seven shows in previous years to nine, something co-founder Greg Seltzer said adds to the “citywide celebration of Philly musicians.”

“I want PMF to annually be the best week of music in Philly,” Seltzer said in a press release. “PMF is a chance to not only see headliners treat the local audience to unimaginable underplays at small venues, but we annually feature a curated lineup of emerging bands that are poised to break-out.”

From Oct. 13 to 19, independent venues in Philadelphia will host the series of shows, including Underground Arts in Callowhill, where The Wonder Years will play two nights on Oct. 17 and 18. Caracara and Kulfigirls will support on Oct. 17, while Dryjacket, Golden Apples and Public Works will support on Oct. 18.