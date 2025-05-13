Philly Music Fest returns in October with an expanded lineup. Matt Quinn and The Wonder Years to headline
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. on the fest’s website.
Philly Music Fest will return in October for its ninth installment, celebrating the best of the city’s music scene and what the future has in store.
Mt. Joy frontman Matt Quinn and punk band The Wonder Years are among this year’s festival headliners, along with a surprise act that will be announced at a later date. PMF has also expanded from seven shows in previous years to nine, something co-founder Greg Seltzer said adds to the “citywide celebration of Philly musicians.”
“I want PMF to annually be the best week of music in Philly,” Seltzer said in a press release. “PMF is a chance to not only see headliners treat the local audience to unimaginable underplays at small venues, but we annually feature a curated lineup of emerging bands that are poised to break-out.”
From Oct. 13 to 19, independent venues in Philadelphia will host the series of shows, including Underground Arts in Callowhill, where The Wonder Years will play two nights on Oct. 17 and 18. Caracara and Kulfigirls will support on Oct. 17, while Dryjacket, Golden Apples and Public Works will support on Oct. 18.
“We are not the band we are without Philadelphia,” The Wonder Years singer Dan Campbell said in the release. “Without the VFW halls in the suburbs. Without the basements in West Philly. Without the First Unitarian Church. We learned how to be a band here—all of the self-reliance, all of the grit, all of the we’re-doing-it-with-you-or-without-you attitude. This entire region shaped us. If we had a soda like Shaq, the flavor would be Schuylkill water.”
The unnamed surprise headliner will play two nights on Oct. 13 and 14 at Ardmore Music Hall, following in the footsteps of Waxahatchee, who played a surprise set last year at the same venue.
Greg Mendez will headline at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown on Oct. 15 with support from 22º Halo and Soup Dreams. On Oct. 16, World Cafe Live will host shows across both of its stages with Matt Quinn and Grace Gardner playing downstairs and Black Buttafly and Archawah playing upstairs.
For the festival’s final days, multiple shows will be hosted on Oct. 18 and 19. In addition to The Wonder Years performance on Oct. 18, American Idol finalist Catie Turner will play at the Fallser Club in East Falls with Chioke and The Lunar Year supporting.
On Oct. 19, a jazz show at Solar Myth will feature Nazir Ebo and Daniel Villareal, while a metal show at MilkBoy on Chestnut Street will feature Deadguy alongside Lastima and ShyGodwin.
The festival also continues its tradition of raising funds for local music initiatives. For the last four years, the festival has raised $100,000 each year for music education efforts within Philadelphia, according to an Instagram post.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Philly Music Fest’s website and at the host venues.
