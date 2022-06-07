Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator to headline Made in America 2022

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year’s Made in America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway Labor Day weekend.

MIA 2022 will also feature Philadelphia native musicians Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan.

The lineup, released Tuesday, includes Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate MacRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala and Ryan Castro.