Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator to headline Made in America 2022

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 7, 2022
A large crowd gathers for the Made in America festival in 2019.

A large crowd gathers for the Made in America festival in 2019. (Roc Nation)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year’s Made in America festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway Labor Day weekend.

MIA 2022 will also feature Philadelphia native musicians Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan.

The lineup, released Tuesday, includes Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate MacRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala and Ryan Castro.

Made in America will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. Two-day passes are on sale now.

A Tier 1 Pass costs $150 with a $37.56 fee. A VIP Pass costs $750 with an $85.24 fee.

