UPenn students visualize scientific racism in “Rotten Foundations”

While there is some scientific value in measuring and comparing skulls, Thomas says they reveal little about the intellectual and social development of a people.

“When casts are exhibited in a university, there’s no contextualizing information. You don’t know how they got there, why they’re there, who they were, what kind of broader community relationships they had,” said Thomas.

Each of the student’s plaster faces on the wall is accompanied by a QR code, leading viewers to an online page written by the student on display, describing their life, family, friends, pets, hobbies, even playlists of their favorite music. They describe themselves as culturally complex.

For example, one of the students Alice Zheng explains in her post that she grew up in New York City with her Chinese immigrant parents. Her Spotify playlist leans toward Korean K-pop, rap by Tobi Lou from Nigeria by way of Chicago, and songs by Rhianna and Frank Ocean.

Another student in the class, Aina Khan, has parents who immigrated from Kashmir.

“My Kashmiri ethnicity is an integral part of my identity,” she writes, adding she grew up listening to Bollywood music but now gravitates toward Vampire Weekend and Tame Impala.

On the wall opposite the face casts is a collection of oval-shaped plaster casts. They are the size of faces but with no facial features. These represent students in the class project that chose not to have their faces cast. It is a wall of blanks.

“I thought it was a creative way to relate to that wall,” said Thomas standing between the two walls. “But still maintain the right to opacity, the right to not be seen, to not be known, to not be categorized in ways that many collectors did.”

A believer in project-based teaching, Thomas wanted her class to engage creatively with fundamental racial issues in anthropology. Recent news developments of the planned repatriation of the Morton Collection and the discovery of remains of the 1985 MOVE bombing victims inside the Penn Museum, have made those issues current.

“I thought it would be important to respond through the class and to get students to think about the very broad issues that are involved,” she said. “And to learn more about the work of people who are in biological anthropology and bioarcheology, addressing these issues and thinking through ways to make things right.”

“Rotten Foundations, Dangerous Footholds” will be on view until December 21.