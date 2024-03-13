Philadelphia Chamber Music Society to stage festival about dementia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In May, the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society will stage a new piece of theatrical music. Marc Neikrug‘s “A Song by Mahler” is about a married couple — a professional singer and her accompanist — whose relationship is tested by early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“Mahler” takes on the difficult topic of living with dementia. As the American population is skewing more and more elderly, it’s a topic that may increasingly hit home.

“We need to be more comfortable with the uncomfortable,” said Miles Cohen, artistic director of PCMS. “It’s so difficult to watch. It’s so challenging. It’s so uncomfortable. The more we can talk about it and the more we can find a way to make it less foreign to us, the better we can feel about it.”

That’s why Cohen is starting three months in advance to get people primed for “A Song by Mahler.” PCMS is hosting events that explain, showcase and celebrate the role music and the arts can play in the lives of people with dementia.

The Arts on the Mind festival launches this Wednesday at the Franklin Institute with a walk-through of its “Your Brain” exhibition wing. It will be followed by a discussion between Dr. Jason Karlawish of the Penn Memory Center and Anne Basting, a theater artist who was awarded a Macarthur “genius” Fellowship for her work activating creativity in people with dementia and their caregivers.