Philadelphia school district reaches deal with teachers union

The school district and the teachers union have tentatively agreed to a one-year contract extension to its current collective bargaining agreement. The current contract would have expired on Aug. 31.

The union represents 13,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, secretaries and other school workers across 216 district schools.

“This agreement, settled more than six months before the expiration of our current CBA (collective bargaining agreement), is a forward-thinking down payment on a long-term commitment to ensuring that our schools are fully staffed with qualified teachers and support staff,” said Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry T. Jordan in a statement.