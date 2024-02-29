Philadelphia school district reaches deal with teachers union
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.
The school district and the teachers union have tentatively agreed to a one-year contract extension to its current collective bargaining agreement. The current contract would have expired on Aug. 31.
The union represents 13,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, secretaries and other school workers across 216 district schools.
“This agreement, settled more than six months before the expiration of our current CBA (collective bargaining agreement), is a forward-thinking down payment on a long-term commitment to ensuring that our schools are fully staffed with qualified teachers and support staff,” said Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry T. Jordan in a statement.
“Amidst a precipitous decline in teaching certifications issued in Pennsylvania and a real challenge in filling vacancies, this tentative agreement seeks to stem this tide in two significant ways: recognizing the impact of the educators who are currently doing the work, through a pay increase, bonus, and scheduled step increases and increasing our district’s competitiveness in hiring new employees through higher wages,” he said.
The one-year deal will give union members a 5% salary increase in September and a retention and re-engagement bonus of $1,200 to be paid in June 2024. For members who work at schools that are hard to staff, they will receive a $2,500 bonus in June 2024 and September 2025.
The agreement will also have Superintendent Tony Watlington meet with the union’s president to discuss the progress of the district’s strategic plan.
Jordan, who has led the city’s teachers union since 2007, announced his retirement in January. He will continue to serve out his role until June 30.
President of the American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania Arthur Steinburg will be elected to the role in Jordan’s place. His term is set to begin July 1.
In a statement, Watlington said he is excited about the new contract agreement.
“This proposed contract fairly supports the needs of our PFT members while helping us Accelerate Philly and become the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation,” Watlington said.
“I am thrilled that we can move forward with confidence, upon contract ratification, to continue our focus on improving academic outcomes and help our students imagine and realize any future they desire.”
Union members still need to ratify the contract, which will occur during a special PFT meeting on March 6.
