SEPTA says it will reopen Somerset Station earlier than anticipated

Kensington residents scored a victory Thursday, when SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards announced that Somerset Station would be reopened on Sunday following a two-week closure that caught many residents by surprise.

The transportation authority closed the Market-Frankford Line station on March 21 to repair two elevators damaged by urine and needles. An authority official disclosed that the station had to be closed because workers could not access the elevator shaft to assess the damage without coming into contact with urine from the upper levels.

The closure highlighted the spillover of drug use and homelessness in Kensington onto SEPTA, and exemplified the authority’s struggles with homelessness and its impact on service.

Initially, SEPTA officials estimated the station might remain closed for months. Residents banded together and demanded transparency and participation in the process to safely reopen the station.

After weekly meetings with residents, led by City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Mark Squilla, that detailed the work, Richards announced Thursday that Somerset Station would officially reopen Monday, April 5, at 5 a.m., though residents will have access to the station Sunday.

Repairs to the elevators were not as extensive as officials initially thought, according to the general manager, hence the shortened timeline.

But elevators may still be down once they are repaired, until an elevator attendant is in place to ensure they do not “get to the same state of disrepair,” said Richards.