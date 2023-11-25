From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Water Department is urging residents to prevent clogged storm drains this fall and winter.

Fallen leaves can clog storm drains, which prevents runoff from entering sewers, and increases the risk of local street flooding.

The department encourages residents to help the workers who clean the city’s 75,000 inlets, which connect to treatment plants and local waterways. The department received 3,396 cleaning requests in the fiscal year beginning July 2022.

“When you have all the leaves at once, it’s too much for anyone to get to. That’s when we ask for residents to help out,” said spokesman Brian Rademaekers..

He warns residents against raking leaves on top of storm drains and recommends removing leaves that are covering them.

“It’s just a good neighborly habit,” Rademaekers said.