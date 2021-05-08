Pa. rolls out new and improved online vaccine finder
Having trouble figuring out where to get vaccinated in Pennsylvania? Now, there’s a new and improved app to help you.
Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health rolled out an upgraded online Vaccine Finder at www.vaccine.gov. The interactive tool allows users to search for both providers and different brands of vaccines.
Health officials say the transition to the new website will make it easier to find providers and make appointments.
“We know that some people may be looking for a certain brand of vaccine or want to know which locations have vaccine in stock,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. “This transition provides the best information to Pennsylvanians who want to get vaccinated, as we work to reach at least 70% of adults vaccinated.”
Information from the site also shows up in Apple Maps and Google Maps and powers Siri voice search.
Just over 64% of adults in Pennsylvania have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to Center for Disease Control data. More than 43% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.
Parts of Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania have seen low vaccination rates compared to other regions, particularly among younger people.
When the state hits 70% vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf plans to lift the state’s mask mandate.
