Delaware ends its vaccine waiting list

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

In late January, when vaccine supplies were limited, Delaware health officials used a waiting list to prioritize distribution of the shots to people over the age of 65. As supplies grew more plentiful, that waiting list was expanded to include younger Delawareans and others at higher risk for infection and worse outcomes.

Since Jan. 20, more than 200,000 Delawareans have signed up for the waiting list. Using the list to send residents to drive-through vaccination sites and other large-scale events, the state administered nearly 100,000 shots. Its vaccine partner Curative used the list to administer more than 55,000 shots in connection with Delaware Technical Community College.

“The waitlist was a critical tool for allowing us to assess demand for vaccine and to match limited doses with those most at risk from COVID-19,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health. “Now that we are in a situation of more plentiful vaccine and open eligibility, we no longer need to screen and prioritize invitations to appointments.”