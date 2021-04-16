Carol Browne has a full-time job as a visiting registered nurse. But since December, whenever the call came to volunteer to administer COVID-19 vaccinations all across Delaware, the 53-year-old woman never hesitated.

Mary Kampman is also a working nurse. But twice she has driven 90 minutes each way from her home in Selbyville to put shots in arms during mass vaccination events at Dover International Speedway.

Browne and Kampman are members of the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps, a group of about 3,600 medical and non-medical volunteers whose collective efforts are a key reason why Delaware can inoculate thousands of people at a single location in one day.

Delaware’s big dosing events are staffed by dozens of paid members of the state Division of Public Health, National Guard and Department of Transportation.

But when drivers pull up to the large canvas tents to get their shots, chances are it’s a nurse volunteer wielding the needle. Some are retired but many are volunteering during their time off from nursing jobs at hospitals, long-term care facilities, doctor’s office and other settings.

Fellow reserve corps members also organize and keep track of the doses, process paperwork, input data and monitor recipients after their shot, among other duties. About 50 reservists attend each state event.

All serve without pay. For their efforts, they receive a boxed lunch and the gratitude of state leaders.

“The goodwill of the volunteers is absolutely incredible,” said Elle Hammond, a public health planner who oversees the corps in conjunction with the University of Delaware. “There are a lot of people that could be getting paid quite a bit of money to be doing this.”

‘Couldn’t run these events without the volunteers’