Fewer than half of eligible Delawareans have been vaccinated or signed up for shots

Here’s the bigger picture statewide.

About 807,000 Delawareans are 16 or older. About 320,000 have been partially or fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the state’s vaccine tracker. And with another 37,000 registered for state events that brings the total to about 357.000 — excluding the limited number with pharmacy appointments in coming days.

So to date, just 47% of those eligible to get vaccinated are known to have done so or registered.

While some people have said they definitely won’t get the vaccines that have received emergency federal authorization since December, people like Foraker are on the fence and still others are waiting or have been stymied trying to get pharmacy appointments.

One is Jamie Navalpotro. He’s a 25-year-old landscaper who searched a pharmacy website for an appointment but couldn’t get one. A reporter told him how to register on the state’s vaccine site and he pledged to do it.

“It’s something we all need to do. Everyone,’’ Navalpotro said.

Schall agrees that the current numbers aren’t adequate to reach herd immunity and stop widespread transmission. He said those who have gotten or signed up for shots so far are the “low-hanging fruit’’ in the population who wanted one, but acknowledged that efforts to persuade the reluctant or resistant.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried,’’ Schall told WHYY. “I think it’s going to be a little bit more of a sales pitch, if that makes sense, and education that we have to do for some groups.”

“I know our partners over in public health continue to try and do outreach, to do community events, explain the effectiveness and the safeness of the vaccine and try to overcome any concerns individuals have.”