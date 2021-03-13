Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Tina Turner-Moody of Wilmington turned down a recent chance to get vaccinated against the coronavirus with fellow residents of the Luther Towers apartments for senior citizens.

The National Guard and public health officials came directly to their complex. Most of the building’s residents took the shots offered to inoculate them against a virus that has killed some 1,500 Delawareans, more than 8 in 10 of them over age 65.

“Why am I skeptical?” she responded when a WHYY reporter inquired this week about her decision. “I got sick from the regular vaccine, for the flu. So that’s why.”

Besides, she said, “I stay away from people. I go watch my grandkids, come home and do it again.”

She hasn’t ruled it out in the future, however, saying, “I got time.”

For now, Turner-Moody represents what Gov. John Carney, citing recent polls, says is about 20% of the population that have rejected or don’t plan on getting the vaccine that health authorities say has shown to prevent hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

If the governor’s assessment is right, about 150,000 of the 750,000 eligible Delawareans won’t be vaccinated even after there are enough supplies, expected by late spring or early summer.

To date about 300,000 doses have been administered to Delawareans. The vast majority have been the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but Delaware has also received about 10,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson version.

A total of 11% of Delaware’s residents are fully inoculated, compared with 10.2% nationally, according to Delaware’s vaccine tracker and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nineteen percent of Delawareans have received at least one dose, just below the 19.3% national average.

As the state prepares to expand from the initial doses that have gone to health care workers, senior citizens, educators, and public safety employees to food processors, grocery workers and others on the front lines of the economy, Carney’s message is simple.

“When it’s your turn, please get vaccinated,’’ the governor implored, stressing that the more residents who are protected, the more likely he will be to reopen the economy and schools more fully.