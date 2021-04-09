Philadelphia’s 2nd FEMA vaccination site opening Saturday

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Amid an uptick of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Philadelphia’s second FEMA vaccination site will officially open on Saturday.

The clinic is located in the parking lot behind Esperanza Academy Charter School in Hunting Park, in one of the city’s most undervaccinated ZIP codes. It will be open six days a week for the next eight weeks and plans to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day from the city’s allocation from the federal government.

Residents can schedule appointments, but they may also walk up and get inoculated.

“Everybody talks about the light at the end of the tunnel. Well, guess what? That light got a little brighter today,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said during a news conference Friday.

The Esperanza lot was chosen for its proximity to major roadways such as I-95 and Roosevelt Boulevard, as well as public transit, officials said, but also because the city wants to increase the number of vaccinated Black and Hispanic residents, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.