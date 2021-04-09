Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Retired nurse Marie Schaefer will be 70 in July. In October 2019, she moved to Ivy Creek Gracious Retirement Living, an independent senior living facility in suburban Glen Mills, Delaware County, because she could no longer take care of her house.

In addition to having Type 1 diabetes, she also has broken both hips, her neck, and her back, and has bulging disks. “I’m in constant pain, but I do all right,” Schaefer said, “but taking care of a house by myself was just too much for me.”

Ivy Creek is not a nursing home. The residents there are, like Schaefer, seniors who may not drive, and have medical conditions, but can take medications on their own and don’t need constant nursing care.

Schaefer and her Ivy Creek neighbors thought they would be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on-site, given the age — in Pennsylvania, people over 65 have had priority vaccine eligibility from the start — and the medical conditions of most residents.

Some contracted the coronavirus; a few died, despite strict measures for physical distancing and hygiene.

“No matter how much protection, somehow still the virus gets in here,” she said.