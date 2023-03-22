Firefighters battling massive blaze at Philadelphia Catholic school

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a Catholic school in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. at the Our Mother of Consolation School located on East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy smoke billowed from the school.

The blaze has reached three alarms.

According to officials, no one was in the school when the fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported.