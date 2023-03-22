Firefighters battling massive blaze at Philadelphia Catholic school

The flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. at the Our Mother of Consolation School located on East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

    By
  • 6abc
    • March 21, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a Catholic school in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. at the Our Mother of Consolation School located on East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy smoke billowed from the school.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The blaze has reached three alarms.

According to officials, no one was in the school when the fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate