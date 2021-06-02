Montco meat-processing plant shutters amid massive cyberattack against JBS

A JBS processing plant in Montgomery County suspended operations Tuesday after the international meatpacking giant was struck by a cyberattack over the weekend.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Brazil-based company told the Biden administration it was the victim of a ransomware attack Sunday tied to Russian criminals.

Almost all 1,500 workers at the Montgomery County plant were told to stay home Tuesday, but United Food and Commercial Workers president Wendell Young IV said the employees were preparing to get back to work.