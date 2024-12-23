La Expo Tianguis y Posada connects generations of Latino businesses in Philly

Thirty businesses and artisans set up tables and showcased various talents in the basketball gym at the Bok Building.

dolls and ceramics on a table

Artesanías Mundo de Queen sold dolls and other gifts from their table at the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Latino artists and businesses connected at the Bok Building on Sunday ahead of the holidays for the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada.

The 30 businesses that set up tables in the basketball gym showcased various talents such as cooking, photography, fashion and handmade wares. After organizing last year’s event, Olga Rentería said roughly 100 businesses reached out to participate.

“This event is made with the purpose of getting to know each other’s local businesses and also to find ways on how we can continue to look for other places where we can have these types of events,” Rentería said.

  • Olga Renteria smiles
    Olga Rentería organized the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada. Roughly 100 businesses reached out to her wanting to participate following last year's event. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • small dolls in a basket
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a dress and other pieces of attire
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • art of blue moons with eyes
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • cloth on a table
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a small yarn basket
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • an artful heart with a butterfly
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Generations of Latin Americans connected at the event, including 18-year-old Jorge Reyes, who was selling clothing his mother, Claudia Peregrina, designed with her company Maria del Alma. He said the work, which was inspired by his great grandmother, shows how important it is to “stay connected with who you are.”

“What I would want to show for the younger generations that are growing up now is just don’t be ashamed of who you are,” Reyes said. “Don’t be ashamed of your own identity from who you came from.”

  • Jorge Reyes and Claudia Peregrina smile
    Jorge Reyes (left) sold clothing designed by his mother Claudia Peregrina (right) through her company Maria del Alma during the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a person hand out a flyer
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • people in the gym
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • two t-shirts
    Nocheztli Clothing has designs inspired by Indigenous imagery and art from Aztec culture. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • t-shirts on a table
    Designs by Andrea Garcia Espinal were on display during the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Sunday’s market wasn’t without the holiday spirit as Santa hats and Christmas trees could be found throughout the gym. Reyes said it provided a great opportunity to “connect as much as we can.”

“It’s the point that you’re connecting with what you’re giving, right? I feel like that’s what I try to do in times of like Christmas or New Year’s is just give us as much as I can so I can get the same back,” Reyes said. “It’s just like the back and forth in which we can share together.”

Ivonne Pinto-García sold her mother’s handmade jewelry and wares with her daughter. While Pinto-García is an accomplished artist in her own right, setting up the table meant so much to her. She said the art connects people across cultures and languages.

“It’s universal, it’s for love, especially for me, and I am proud of my community,” she said. “I’m proud for this day.”

  • Ivonne Pinto-Garcia and Sophia Mogollan Pinto smile
    Ivonne Pinto-García (left) sold her mother's handmade jewelry and decorations with the help of her daughter, Sophia Mogollan Pinto (right), at the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • two bikes, one with a Grinch face
    Champions Lowriders showcased some custom bikes at the Bok Building on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a pink bike
    Champions Lowriders showcased some custom bikes at the Bok Building on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • tacos on a plate
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • sweets in a case
    Roughly 30 businesses participated in the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada at the Bok Building on Dec. 22, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The event was organized in part by the Philadelphia Department of Commerce, Philatinos Radio and the Mexican and Latin Market.

Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

