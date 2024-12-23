From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Latino artists and businesses connected at the Bok Building on Sunday ahead of the holidays for the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada.

The 30 businesses that set up tables in the basketball gym showcased various talents such as cooking, photography, fashion and handmade wares. After organizing last year’s event, Olga Rentería said roughly 100 businesses reached out to participate.

“This event is made with the purpose of getting to know each other’s local businesses and also to find ways on how we can continue to look for other places where we can have these types of events,” Rentería said.