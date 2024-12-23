La Expo Tianguis y Posada connects generations of Latino businesses in Philly
Thirty businesses and artisans set up tables and showcased various talents in the basketball gym at the Bok Building.
Latino artists and businesses connected at the Bok Building on Sunday ahead of the holidays for the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada.
Latino artists and businesses connected at the Bok Building on Sunday ahead of the holidays for the second annual La Expo Tianguis y Posada.
The 30 businesses that set up tables in the basketball gym showcased various talents such as cooking, photography, fashion and handmade wares. After organizing last year’s event, Olga Rentería said roughly 100 businesses reached out to participate.
“This event is made with the purpose of getting to know each other’s local businesses and also to find ways on how we can continue to look for other places where we can have these types of events,” Rentería said.
Generations of Latin Americans connected at the event, including 18-year-old Jorge Reyes, who was selling clothing his mother, Claudia Peregrina, designed with her company Maria del Alma. He said the work, which was inspired by his great grandmother, shows how important it is to “stay connected with who you are.”
“What I would want to show for the younger generations that are growing up now is just don’t be ashamed of who you are,” Reyes said. “Don’t be ashamed of your own identity from who you came from.”
Sunday’s market wasn’t without the holiday spirit as Santa hats and Christmas trees could be found throughout the gym. Reyes said it provided a great opportunity to “connect as much as we can.”
“It’s the point that you’re connecting with what you’re giving, right? I feel like that’s what I try to do in times of like Christmas or New Year’s is just give us as much as I can so I can get the same back,” Reyes said. “It’s just like the back and forth in which we can share together.”
Ivonne Pinto-García sold her mother’s handmade jewelry and wares with her daughter. While Pinto-García is an accomplished artist in her own right, setting up the table meant so much to her. She said the art connects people across cultures and languages.
“It’s universal, it’s for love, especially for me, and I am proud of my community,” she said. “I’m proud for this day.”
The event was organized in part by the Philadelphia Department of Commerce, Philatinos Radio and the Mexican and Latin Market.
