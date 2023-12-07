CSX freight train partially derails in South Philadelphia, knocking down utility pole

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A train partially derailed in South Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

It happened around midnight in the 3300 block of South Delaware Avenue, near the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

Officials say approximately five to six box cars from a CSX freight train left the tracks, which caused a utility pole and wires to be knocked over.

No hazardous materials were found in the box cars.

There are no reported injuries at this time.