What Día de los Muertos sugar skulls mean to one Mexican artist in Philly

Ivonne Pinto-García is not afraid of death.

In fact, she accepts that death is inevitable and the destination where we’re all headed. She only hopes that when she is physically gone from this world, that she is placed on an altar and honored on Día de los Muertos.

“The day I die and my daughter Sophie has to place me on an altar, well, I hope she makes me a ton of sugar skulls and places me alongside a bunch of sweets with a ton of frosting,” she said, laughing. “That way my spirit can be satisfied with sugar.”

Pinto-García moved to Philadelphia from Puebla, Mexico, where she grew up celebrating Día de los Muertos every year. Going back centuries, the annual holiday celebrates ancestors who have died, with their loved ones honoring them with dedicated altars and other festivities.

She remembers gathering with her family in her late abuela’s house and being amazed by all the items that were placed on the ofrenda — an at-home altar typically decorated with photos and special offerings.

“The entire house would be filled with fruit, flowers, incense, and ornaments — everything combined would create a unique scent that would only happen once a year,” she said.

When Pinto-García migrated 15 years ago, she carried these memories and traditions with her.

“I am an immigrant woman, and sometimes we believe that we aren’t deserving or that we aren’t worthy or that we’re less than other people. But everything that we bring with us is important,” she said.

Preserving these customs and passing them down to her daughter Sophia, the same way they were passed down through generations before her, matters a lot to Pinto-García.

“These traditions speak to who we were, who we are, and who we will be,” she said.