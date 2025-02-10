From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In a blowout victory, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, earning a welcomed and anticipated win for Eagles fans and ending Kansas City’s bid for three consecutive championships.

The Eagles won 40-22 after producing the second-largest first half lead in Super Bowl history to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts broke his own record for the most postseason rushing yards for a quarterback. Head coach Nick Sirianni was bestowed with a Gatorade bath with 2:52 remaining, a testament to how dominant the Birds’ victory was.