Super Bowl

After a blowout Super Bowl win, Eagles fans celebrate the ‘best night’ of their lives

The Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans Sunday night after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Fans flooded Center City after the win.

Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Center City after their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

In a blowout victory, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, earning a welcomed and anticipated win for Eagles fans and ending Kansas City’s bid for three consecutive championships.

The Eagles won 40-22 after producing the second-largest first half lead in Super Bowl history to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts broke his own record for the most postseason rushing yards for a quarterback. Head coach Nick Sirianni was bestowed with a Gatorade bath with 2:52 remaining, a testament to how dominant the Birds’ victory was.

Fans poured into Center City before the game officially ended. Police barricades set up around City Hall blocked access and, at times, created a bottleneck of fans trying to beeline to Broad Street celebrations. For Ella O’Connor, the celebration wasn’t just about the Super Bowl, but “an entire group of Philadelphians coming together.”

“For right now, [with] where society’s at, it’s really important to have some type of group coming together as a whole,” O’Connor said. “So many people are divided … politically and I think, not that this puts together two groups of people, but it puts together people and kind of makes you forget about what’s going on in the world.”

  • Eagles fans celebrating on Broad Street after the Super Bowl
    Fans commandeered a trash truck that was parked to block traffic while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Police officers getting ready for the large crowds on the street
    Philadelphia police made their presence known after thousands of Eagles fans made their way to Center City after Super Bowl LIX. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fireworks over CIty Hall which is lit up in green light
    Philadelphia was cloaked in Kelly green following the Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Danielle Bishop said her mother cried following the Eagles’ win, saying her family roots for the Birds “win or lose.”

“I don’t care if they lose every game in the season,” Bishop said. “I’ll root for them ‘til the day I die. Tonight is the best night of my life.”

With six Pro Bowlers on the roster, including 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley, the Eagles crushed the competition throughout the season — including the Chiefs — the same team they faced in Super Bowl LVII just two years ago. Barkley, the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year, ended up setting the season rushing record Sunday night.

“I’m so happy Saquon gets to get this chip, Hurts finally gets to get this chip,” Gorkem Gunaydin said during the Center City celebrations. “Seven years ago when we first won our chip, I was 16. My dad didn’t let me come to Philly because I was too young, and now I’m so glad I get to be here for this championship. I’m blessed.”

For other fans, the Eagles’ Super Bowl win was a moment to remember loved ones who passed since their last title victory. Charles Giddins shouted out his late cousin Vic, who he said was a “die-hard Eagles fan.”

“It’s all about him tonight, man,” Giddins said. “He was at almost every game, bro. Every game. It meant so much to him, so it means a lot to me now. I wasn’t as huge as an Eagles fan before, but now I’ve got to rep man, and it went hard bro. They did it for my cousin Vic, man. Rest in peace, Twig.”

The Eagles won their fifth NFC Championship last month after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia’s playoff run also featured a memorable NFC Divisional Round matchup where fans packed Lincoln Financial Field throughout the playoff run including an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams in a snowstorm.

The Eagles hinted Sunday, in a since-deleted post, at a parade taking place Friday. In 2018, the team’s championship parade following their Super Bowl LII win took place on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

