The Eagles’ roster overhaul between two Super Bowl titles is an NFL rarity

Seven years after Doug Pederson and Nick Foles delivered Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts did it again with a 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl 59.

Winning multiple titles in that short a time period is far from rare in the NFL, with the league often dominated by transcendent coach-quarterback combinations.

Doing so with different people in those key positions is extremely unusual. Only two other teams have ever won multiple Super Bowls in a span of eight seasons with a different coach and different quarterback in both wins.

The Raiders broke through with their first title in the 1976 season when coach John Madden and quarterback Ken Stabler led Oakland to a 13-1 record and a Super Bowl win over Minnesota. The Raiders did it again four years later when Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett led them past the Eagles in Super Bowl 15.

The 49ers did it as well as their dynasty extended long past Bill Walsh’s retirement. Walsh and Joe Montana collaborated on three championships from the 1981-88 seasons before Walsh stepped down. George Seifert then won the Super Bowl in his first season in 1989 with Montana and again in 1994 with Steve Young at quarterback.

The Raiders had 11 players appear in both Super Bowl wins, while the 49ers had six, including Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and four other players who started on offense in both Super Bowl 23 and 29.

The Eagles had a bigger roster turnover with only right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Brandon Graham, kicker Jake Elliott and long snapper Jake Lovato appearing in both wins.

The main constant between Philadelphia’s two titles was general manager Howie Roseman, who has now built two championship teams.

Back to school

The Super Bowl featured firsts for college football powerhouses Alabama and Texas.

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith’s 46-yard touchdown catch were the first points scored in the Super Bowl by a player who finished his college career at Alabama. NFL scoring rules give credit for points to the player who catches a touchdown — not who throws it — so Bart Starr and Stabler’s TD passes didn’t count.

Players who finished their college careers at 144 other schools had scored in the Super Bowl before 12-time AP college football champion Alabama cracked the list.

The win also put Smith in an exclusive club of players with a Heisman Trophy and championships in college and the NFL. Only four other players have done that: Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush.

Texas had previously had two kickers score in a Super Bowl with Justin Tucker getting 10 points in Super Bowl 47 for Baltimore and Raul Allegre getting seven for the Giants in Super Bowl 21.

But Xavier Worthy’s two TD catches in the second half for Kansas City were the first touchdowns scored by a player who finished college at Texas, the fifth-winningest program in college football history.

One other college got on the Super Bowl scoreboard for the first time with Justin Watson’s 2-point conversion catch the first points scored by a player from Penn. It marked just the second time a player from the Ivy League scored in the Super Bowl with Harvard grad Kyle Juszczyk catching a TD pass for the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.