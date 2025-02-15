Love in the air: Eagles fans propose amid Super Bowl victory celebrations on Valentine’s Day
Many took advantage of the Eagles’ victory parade landing on Valentine’s Day to pop the question.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Several men took advantage of the Eagles victory parade occurring on Valentine’s Day to propose to their girlfriends at the Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture in LOVE Park.
“I just proposed, man,” said Devon Walker moments after he asked for the hand of his girlfriend, Reem Hussein. “We’ve been together for a long time, so it’s only right.”
Naturally, Hussein said yes. The fact that the big moment occurred in the middle of a crush of fans wearing Eagles green seemed natural.
“It’s a perfect time,” she said. “It’s a day of celebration all around.”
Then it occurred to her: “Oh, it’s Valentine’s Day!”
“She didn’t even know,” Franklin said.
Nicholas Maestrale played the long game. He delayed asking Olivia Dees for months to see how the Eagles would do in the playoffs.
“I’ve been thinking about it for like six months. The plan came together as soon as they were in the NFC Championship,” Maestrale said. “I was like: You know what? If they win the Super Bowl, we’re doing it at the parade.”
“I had no idea,” Dees said. “No idea.”
The LOVE sculpture had a temporary addendum for the parade. An additional sculpture was put alongside, which read: “LOVE, HURTS,” a marketing pop-up created by Nike’s Jordan brand in partnership with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
It worked.
Thousands of people took pictures of themselves under that sign where big life moments played out.
Kim and Steve Rudnet chose the victory celebration to announce their pregnancy.
Kim had painted “Baby #2” on her belly, then lifted her Eagles Jersey to flash her stomach for a social media post to reveal the news to friends.
“One of a kind opportunity,” Steve said. “There’s no guarantee that you’re going to get this sign and the championship and a game like that. We feel like we’re living in a dream land a little bit.”
“Definitely living in a fairy tale,” Kim agreed.
The Eagles have never been shy about wearing their heart on their sleeve. Owner Jeffrey Lurie told the crowd “there are no friggin’ words” to describe the feeling of the massive celebration, among the largest the city has ever seen.
But he found a few words.
“Today, Valentine’s Day, is the perfect day to celebrate this love affair between this sports team and Eagles fans here and everywhere,” Lurie said. “We share an amazing bond that is second to none.”
Mayor Cherelle Parker said doubters of Philly love just don’t get it.
“They can’t even understand this energy that’s palpable,” Parker said. “When they ask you: ‘What did you do on Valentine’s Day in 2025?’ I want you to tell them that you went to a celebration that was an intimate love fest between the Philadelphia Eagles, the city of Philadelphia, and all of our fans.”
Among the publicly intimate gestures of love came from Adam Gallaher, who got down on one knee in LOVE Park while hundreds of strangers watched as he slipped a ring on Lainie Koleszarik’s finger.
“This is a once in a lifetime thing. Eagles parade. Valentine’s Day,” she said. “I’m shaking. I’m in shock.”
