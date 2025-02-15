From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Several men took advantage of the Eagles victory parade occurring on Valentine’s Day to propose to their girlfriends at the Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture in LOVE Park.

“I just proposed, man,” said Devon Walker moments after he asked for the hand of his girlfriend, Reem Hussein. “We’ve been together for a long time, so it’s only right.”

Naturally, Hussein said yes. The fact that the big moment occurred in the middle of a crush of fans wearing Eagles green seemed natural.

“It’s a perfect time,” she said. “It’s a day of celebration all around.”

Then it occurred to her: “Oh, it’s Valentine’s Day!”

“She didn’t even know,” Franklin said.

Nicholas Maestrale played the long game. He delayed asking Olivia Dees for months to see how the Eagles would do in the playoffs.

“I’ve been thinking about it for like six months. The plan came together as soon as they were in the NFC Championship,” Maestrale said. “I was like: You know what? If they win the Super Bowl, we’re doing it at the parade.”

“I had no idea,” Dees said. “No idea.”

The LOVE sculpture had a temporary addendum for the parade. An additional sculpture was put alongside, which read: “LOVE, HURTS,” a marketing pop-up created by Nike’s Jordan brand in partnership with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It worked.