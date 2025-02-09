LIVE • Updated 1 hour ago
Super Bowl 59 updates: Eagles face Chiefs in a star-studded rematch
The latest updates on Super Bowl 59 as the Philadelphia Eagles hope to settle the score against the Kansas City Chiefs.
What you need to know
- Super Bowl revenge? The Eagles are hoping for a comeback after being narrowly defeated by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57
- Game-day FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the big game, from where and how to watch to storylines worth monitoring
- Brotherly shove: Physics could give the Eagles an edge with the “tush push.” Here’s how
- Prop bets galore: Here are the biggest Super Bowl wagers between Kansas City and Philadelphia
Super Bowl dispatches
The Eagles play in the Super Bowl today. Here’s what to know
3 hours ago
What to watch for in today’s Super Bowl
3 hours ago
Here’s who will perform at Super Bowl 59
3 hours ago
Here are the biggest Super Bowl wagers between Philly and Kansas City
3 hours ago
Here’s your Philly-inspired Eagles Super Bowl playlist
3 hours ago
This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.
As Americans prepare to watch the most highly anticipated football game of the year, some will also spend a lot of money betting on who the winner will be and other parts of the game.
A record $1.39 billion is expected to be spent on betting legally on Sunday’s Super Bowl — up from $1.25 billion in 2024, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA). It also coincides with warnings from officials to beware of scammers looking to take advantage of the intense interest in the game.
The estimated spending is driven by two factors: The growing number of states that allow legal sports betting and trust in the legal betting system, Joe Maloney, senior vice president of strategic communications at the AGA, tells NPR. Legal sports betting through retail and online sportsbooks is permitted in 38 states, according to the organization.
“We’ve got a lot of sports fans that are contributing to these increasing totals that are now in jurisdictions that are legal,” Maloney says.
Simply put, sports betting is considered illegal when one places a bet with an operator or bookmaker that is not permitted or licensed by a local jurisdiction. The majority of legal sports betting on the Super Bowl will take place through legal sportsbook apps, Maloney says. Americans will also place legal bets in person at casino sportsbooks, he says.
Losing your bet with the wrong person could cost you more than bragging rights
While many Americans are expected to bet legally, scammers are also expected to cash in on Super Bowl wagers.
Officials, including in Arizona, are warning Americans to be vigilant of betting scams. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages people to check with the BBB on potential betting scams and do their homework on the company they plan to place their bets with.
Before the Eagles takes the field this Super Bowl Sunday, fans need to get in the right mindset.
Whether you’re tailgating in South Philly, hosting a watch party at home or pregaming in New Orleans, we’ve got 59 tracks to fuel your Bird Gang spirit.
From Boyz II Men’s “Motown Philly” and Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” (public radio-friendly edition), here’s WHYY News’ Philly-inspired Eagles Super Bowl playlist:
Wagers, contests, and collaborations between the City of Brotherly Love and the City of Fountains are back on the table for Super Bowl 59.
Here’s what’s at stake:
Philadelphia Museum of Art vs. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Each museum will each put a master work from their respective collections on the line. A shortlist of masterworks that could be up for loan will be revealed once curators huddle to consider the potential spoils of victory.
The Philadelphia Zoo vs. Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
The Kansas City Zoo put forth a challenge via Instagram:
“How about the winning team donates $50 PER POINT their team scores to a Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program of their choice?” the caption reads.
The winning proceeds will be put towards conservation programs.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia vs Children’s Mercy Kansas City
As part of the Football Fans for Kids Health effort, Children’s Mercy Kansas City challenged the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Each hospital is aiming to raise $15,000 by Super Bowl Sunday. Proceeds will go to the I Love Children’s Mercy Fund.
PAWS vs. Great Plains SPCA
Great Plains SPCA is collaborating with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in the Shelter Showdown, where shelters compete to see who can rally the most support from their communities.
So far, more than $105,000 has been donated to the Shelter Showdown to care for animals in need — more than $45,000 of it in Kansas City and more than $38,000 in Philadelphia.
Philabundance vs. Harvesters Community Food Network
Harvesters Community Food Network and Philabundance are facing off to see who can raise the most money to fight hunger in honor of their hometown team.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both organizations were just over the $4,000 mark.
Pat’s King of Steaks vs. Joe’s Kansas City BBQ
Joe’s Kansas City BBQ has wagered with Pat’s King of Steaks, the originator and inventor of the steak and cheesesteak sandwiches. According to a tweet announcing the wager, the loser of the bet “feeds some well deserving local fireman.”
School District of Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Public Schools
If the Chiefs win: School District of Philadelphia students and staff will wear red and gold to school and send some goodies from Philadelphia to their Kansas City counterparts. If the Eagles win: Kansas City Public Schools staff and students will wear green and white to school and send treats to Philadelphia.
WHYY vs. KCUR
WHYY and KCUR are making a bet of our own: WHYY will send KCUR a basket full of Philly food — soft pretzels, Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews and more — if the Chiefs win. If the Eagles win, KCUR will send WHYY some Kansas City barbecue.
Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
Viewers can stream the game on Fox Sports’ website and app, as well as on the NFL+ app, fuboTV and Tubi.
This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.
This Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is fast approaching. Even for non-football fans, the entertainment is often worth tuning in for. Here’s your guide to all the performances tied to the big game.
Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show with special guests, including fellow Grammy-winner SZA.
The two have collaborated on a number of songs, including “All the Stars,” from the Black Panther soundtrack and “Luther” from Lamar’s latest album, GNX. Both are possibilities for Sunday’s setlist. Many fans also hope Lamar will perform the Grammy-winning song of the year, “Not Like Us.”
Pre-game performances
Just before kick-off, musician and composer Jon Batiste will take the field to perform the National Anthem.
R&B artist Ledisi will precede Batiste with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a poem written in 1900 by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, which is often referred to as the Black National anthem.
Musician Troy Andrews, popularly known as Trombone Shorty, and Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful.”
The Human Jukebox Marching Band from Southern University, a Louisiana-based HBCU, is set to play during the pregame show, the school’s director of bands announced on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Festivities are already in swing leading up to the game. St. Augustine High School’s Marching 100 ushered both teams into the Caesars Superdome on Monday night.
You can stream the performances – and the football game – live on Fox, and on a number of streamers, including NFL+, Fubo, Tubi, Sling and Hulu + Live TV. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the pre-game show will air throughout the afternoon.
This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.
NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan has some tips for what to watch for in this year’s game:
A close, back-and-forth game
All signs point to a close game. The Eagles defense aims to limit big gains and force teams to beat them with small plays. But that’s exactly how the Chiefs like to win: Kansas City is 12-0 in one-score games this season. The Kansas City defense is no slouch either, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has struggled at times when pressured.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes
The key to the Chiefs’ three-peat hopes is their 29-year-old quarterback who is great all the time but somehow even better in high-stakes moments: in the playoffs, on 3rd and 4th downs and on game-ending drives.
The tush push
The Eagles have become known for their unusually successful take on the quarterback sneak. Here are the physics behind the play.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
After Philadelphia signed him last spring, Barkley has blossomed into the game-changer he always had the potential to be. He became only the ninth player ever to rush for more than 2,000 yards in the regular season, and he has more 60-plus-yard touchdown runs in one season than any player ever.
And some pre-game bonuses
Keep an eye out for Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ arrival outfit, and whether this Chiefs player tears up during the National Anthem.
Super Bowl 59 is finally upon us, and the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a rematch against Kansas City.
The Birds are looking to rewrite history: The team narrowly lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Now, they’re trying to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.
When and where is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl 59 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
How can I watch Super Bowl 59?
The Super Bowl will air on Fox. Viewers can stream the game on Fox Sports’ website and app, as well as on the NFL+ app, fuboTV and Tubi.
Who will be performing at halftime during Super Bowl 59?
Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the halftime performer. SZA will also be featured as a special guest.
What are the stakes?
The Eagles will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons.
An Eagles win over the Chiefs would mark the Birds’ second-ever Super Bowl title. The first, lest we forget, came in the form of a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis.
Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is also 30 yards shy of breaking the NFL season rushing record (postseason included) set in 1998 by Denver Bronco Terrell Davis. All he wants is a Super Bowl win.
Kansas City, meanwhile, is looking to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row.
What are the odds?
The Chiefs are currently favored by 1 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.
How many Super Bowl birthdays are there?
Super Bowl Sunday happens to fall on the birthdays of star running back Saquon Barkley and rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who are turning 28 and 22, respectively.
If the Eagles win, will they head to the White House?
When the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2018, President Donald Trump called off the team’s visit to the White House, citing a dispute over the national anthem, though none of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem that season.
“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in a statement at the time.
After the Chiefs won their AFC championship title, the president offered his congratulations. So far, Trump has been mum on the Eagles’ NFC championship victory.
Whether the Birds would be invited to the White House again after a Super Bowl win remains to be seen.
Is President Trump attending Super Bowl 59?
Yes, President Donald Trump will be in attendance, per a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the president’s plans. The president is also slated to appear in a pre-taped interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier prior to the game.
Will Philly be greasing the poles?
Pole-climbing has become synonymous with Philly sports celebrations.
Historically, police and city officials have cautioned against pole-climbing, fearing potential damage. After the NFC championship game, an 18-year-old Temple University student identified as Tyler Sabapathy fell from a Center City pole while celebrating. He succumbed to his injuries days later.
In the wake of Sabapathy’s death, Philadelphia police say they are reviewing their strategies to keep fans safe heading into the Super Bowl. The city did not say if officials greased the poles or if they plan to moving forward.
Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl again?
Berks County, Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift has been a regular at Arrowhead Stadium for two seasons now thanks to her boyfriend, Chiefs star Travis Kelce (brother to former Eagle Jason Kelce). Along the way, she’s helped change the face of the NFL fandom and transformed Kansas City.
After attending the AFC Championship in Kansas City last month, bets are on that she’ll be back in the stands at the Superdome, especially if there’s a chance she’ll get to celebrate with Kelce on the field again.
Plus, she doesn’t need to fly back from Japan this time.
Where can I watch the Super Bowl 59 in and around Philly?
If attending the game in New Orleans isn’t in the cards for you, there are plenty of options for watching the game locally.
WHYY’s Billy Penn has a breakdown of Philly Super Bowl watch parties, from Lincoln Financial Field and Chickie’s & Pete’s to Punch Buggy Brewing Company, Misconduct Tavern and beyond.
Where can I find a Philly-inspired playlist to hype me up for an Eagles Super Bowl rematch?
KCUR’s Gabe Rosenberg and Savannah Hawley-Bates contributed reporting.