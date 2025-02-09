This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.

As Americans prepare to watch the most highly anticipated football game of the year, some will also spend a lot of money betting on who the winner will be and other parts of the game.

A record $1.39 billion is expected to be spent on betting legally on Sunday’s Super Bowl — up from $1.25 billion in 2024, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA). It also coincides with warnings from officials to beware of scammers looking to take advantage of the intense interest in the game.

The estimated spending is driven by two factors: The growing number of states that allow legal sports betting and trust in the legal betting system, Joe Maloney, senior vice president of strategic communications at the AGA, tells NPR. Legal sports betting through retail and online sportsbooks is permitted in 38 states, according to the organization.

“We’ve got a lot of sports fans that are contributing to these increasing totals that are now in jurisdictions that are legal,” Maloney says.

Simply put, sports betting is considered illegal when one places a bet with an operator or bookmaker that is not permitted or licensed by a local jurisdiction. The majority of legal sports betting on the Super Bowl will take place through legal sportsbook apps, Maloney says. Americans will also place legal bets in person at casino sportsbooks, he says.

Losing your bet with the wrong person could cost you more than bragging rights

While many Americans are expected to bet legally, scammers are also expected to cash in on Super Bowl wagers.

Officials, including in Arizona, are warning Americans to be vigilant of betting scams. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages people to check with the BBB on potential betting scams and do their homework on the company they plan to place their bets with.

