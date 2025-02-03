Saquon Barkley can set the NFL total season rushing record. All he wants is a Super Bowl win

The framed photos hang on the wall at the far end of the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room, above the sofa in a space used as a lounge area. The picture on the left is of Saquon Barkley, an action shot from a game against the Commanders. Under the frame, there’s a strip of masking tape inscribed with “THE CHOSEN ONE.” On the right, another Barkley snapshot from a game against the Rams, and under it the tape reads, “OUR SAVIOR.”

An offensive lineman constructed the shrine, somewhat in jest, but also to pay tribute to the greatest season by a running back in Eagles history.

Maybe — arguably, at least — in NFL history.

The best individual season can be debated on any sports talk radio show. Barkley can only boost his credentials with his performance Sunday in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The numbers are already staggering, starting with his 2,005 yards rushing and his seven (postseason included) touchdown runs of 60-plus yards. He is one of only two players in NFL history with at least 400 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a single postseason.

The other? Terrell Davis.

Barkley is 30 yards shy of breaking the NFL season rushing record, postseason included, set by Davis in 1998 with the Denver Broncos. Barkley has 2,447 yards (442 in the playoffs); Davis had 2,476 yards and led the Broncos to the Super Bowl title.

“The only thing that makes it special,” Barkley said, “is winning a Super Bowl.”

Barkley could be the difference-maker for the Eagles this year after their 38-35 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs two years ago. Barkley watched some of that game on the plane ride home from Arizona, the site of that Super Bowl, where the former New York Giants star spent several days making various media rounds promoting this and that but certainly not playing.

“That stuff is fun, radio row and all that,” Barkley said. “I like this a little bit better.”

Barkley and the Giants had actually been knocked off that season by the Eagles in the NFC divisional round, the only time in his six seasons in New York he made the playoffs. Barkley might have been more likely to wear a Travis Kelce jersey on the plane ride home than to ever consider cheering Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of the hated NFC East rivals.

“Of course I was rooting against them,” Barkley said. “There was no part of me that wanted them to win.”

Two year later, Barkley is an MVP finalist in his first season with the Eagles following his televised “Hard Knocks” breakup with the Giants.

In the crucial scene, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told Barkley the Giants would not make him an offer, nor stick the franchise tag on the No. 2 pick of the 2018 NFL draft. Rather, the Giants let Barkley test the free-agent market, a move that sent him to the Eagles on a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed — the richest contract for a running back in franchise history.

Without Barkley, the Giants finished 3-14.