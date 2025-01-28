Man on life support after falling from light pole during Eagles celebrations in Philadelphia

The 18-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a brain injury from head trauma.

    By
  • Sharrie Williams and 6abc digital staff
    • January 28, 2025
Police begin to disperse Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrating on South Broad Street in Philadelphia, Sunday Jan. 26, 2025, after the Eagles won the NFC Championship by defeating the Commanders.

Police begin to disperse Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrating on South Broad Street in Philadelphia, Sunday Jan. 26, 2025, after the Eagles won the NFC Championship by defeating the Commanders. (Joseph Kaczmarek for WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An 18-year-old man is on life support after he fell from a light pole during celebrations after the Eagles NFC Championship win this weekend.

It happened Sunday night at 15th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a brain injury from head trauma.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“You don’t want to be in a celebratory moment, you know, have a tragedy occur,” Mayor Cherelle Parker had warned before the game, asking people to, “Please don’t climb the poles.”

Authorities are also still investigating numerous reports of other injuries from throughout the night on Sunday, including shootings, a stabbing and assaults on police officers.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate