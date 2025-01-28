Man on life support after falling from light pole during Eagles celebrations in Philadelphia
The 18-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a brain injury from head trauma.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An 18-year-old man is on life support after he fell from a light pole during celebrations after the Eagles NFC Championship win this weekend.
It happened Sunday night at 15th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia.
#NEW: Philadelphia Police tell me an 18 year old is in critical condition after falling from a light pole. I’m told he’s on life support and has a brain injury. The teen climbed the pole on Market Street during celebrations after #Eagles won the NFC Championship. #Philly pic.twitter.com/zcJ6CjsNcq— Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) January 28, 2025
“You don’t want to be in a celebratory moment, you know, have a tragedy occur,” Mayor Cherelle Parker had warned before the game, asking people to, “Please don’t climb the poles.”
Authorities are also still investigating numerous reports of other injuries from throughout the night on Sunday, including shootings, a stabbing and assaults on police officers.
