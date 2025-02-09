The American tailgate: Why strangers recreate their living rooms in a parking lot

“We don’t charge money,” says Callahan, 78, “this is all hospitality.”

Callahan says core tailgate members contribute, but he estimates that this season, including the playoffs, he spent about $5,000 to fund the events.

The tailgate is an opportunity for Eagles fans, who are known for their intense devotion, to eat, drink, reminisce and blow off steam.

“I have to be professional all week,” says Justice, who owns an engineering architecture firm. “I’m a father. But then you get to come down here and you get to act like you’re a crazy kindergartener.”

What really drives this parking lot mania

It’s easy to dismiss tailgating culture, given its many excesses. But Tonya Williams Bradford, an associate professor of marketing at the University of California, Irvine, says there is something more significant and meaningful happening here.

Every fall weekend, millions of fans of professional and college football set out camping chairs and grills — effectively recreating their living rooms and kitchens — and invite in friends and strangers. She says it’s like Thanksgiving, only outdoors and open to all.

“People are investing thousands of dollars to do this over the course of a season and what they get out of it is community,” says Bradford, co-author of Domesticating Public Space through Ritual: Tailgating as Vestaval . “We’re living in an age where people may not know their next-door neighbor, but these teams bring folks together in ways that are not easily replicated.”

Bradford and her research partner spent four years interviewing tailgaters at a small Midwestern private university that they do not name in their study. They found that some tailgaters engage in a form of secular evangelism, which includes buying game tickets for guests in hopes they’ll join the tribe.

“We actually had a host of one tailgate tell us specifically that their goal every game was to convert a fan to their team,” Bradford recalled.