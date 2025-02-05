This story originally appeared on KCUR.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid aren’t the only ones with a lot on the line when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, Feb. 9, at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Directors of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, in Kansas City, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art will each put a master work from their respective collections on the line. A shortlist of masterworks that could be up for loan will be revealed once curators huddle to consider the potential spoils of victory.

“Our friends in Philadelphia so enjoyed their last visit to the Nelson-Atkins two years ago that we expect to see them again this year, as we are confident our team will once again be victorious,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Nelson-Atkins director & CEO, said in a statement.

When the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in 2023, the Philadelphia Museum of Art loaned the 1875 painting “Sailing,” by Thomas Eakins, which was on display at the Nelson-Atkins for two months.

For now, Zugazagoitia has his eye on other works of art in the competing collection, but has not announced what will be at stake.

“Philadelphia’s art museum has so many amazing works that would look beautiful in our galleries,” he said in the statement.

Officials at the Philadelphia Museum of Art were quick to respond to the Nelson-Atkins’ wager.

“We will offer a proper Philly welcome as the city celebrates our Eagles’ win on the Rocky Steps,” Sasha Suda, the George D. Widener Director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that we are eyeing up their world-class collection and thinking about what would look best on our walls.”

It’s also become an annual tradition for Mayor Quentin Lucas to wager Kansas City barbecue with other Super Bowl mayors, and, as the Chiefs pile up the wins, more organizations around the metro are cashing in. Here’s a round up of the biggest bets, contests and collaborations leading up to the Super Bowl.

Free Library of Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Public Library

The Kansas City Public Library and the Free Library of Philadelphia have created their own friendly, literary competition in honor of the big game.

“We wanted to do a love competition, especially since it’s February and it’s also Valentine’s Day month,” said Juli Lancaster, Kansas City Library digital content specialist.

So, they’re asking community members to share something they love about their local library in a “ Library Love Competition .” The winner will be announced Friday.

“We wanted to kick off something to show some love for the library,” Lancaster said.