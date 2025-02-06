WHYY and KCUR make a public media Super Bowl wager
Kansas City barbecue and classic Philly snacks are on the line.Listen 7:04
Philadelphia and Kansas City are gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch.
Two years ago, the Chiefs edged the Eagles on football’s biggest stage. Now, Kansas City is aiming for an unprecedented three-peat.
But Birds fans aren’t backing down. With a dominant defense, a powerful run game and Jalen Hurts at the helm, the Eagles are ready to rewrite history.
A lot is riding on Super Bowl 59, including prop bets between the cities‘ art museums, animal shelters and beyond.
WHYY sent KCUR cheesesteaks after the Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 loss. This year, WHYY and KCUR are again getting in on the action, public media style.
WHYY “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn went microphone to microphone with KCUR host Steve Kraske in a friendly — but competitive — debate about whether quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company can keep the Chiefs on top or if this is finally the Eagles’ time to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.
Jennifer Lynn: The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out this Sunday in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the big game two years ago, marking the first of their back-to-back Super Bowl wins. The team is slightly favored in this weekend’s matchup and hopes for a three-peat on Sunday — but not if Birds fans have their way. As we count down to kickoff, the trash talk is ramping up, and I’m all in. This morning, I go microphone to microphone with Kansas City, Missouri, public radio host Steve Kraske of KCUR’s “Up-to-Date” public affairs program. Good morning, Steve.
Steve Kraske: Jennifer, it’s a pleasure to be with you.
JL: Steve, if our Philadelphia Eagles pull off an upset victory, it would secure the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy, and we are hungry for that trophy.
SK: Well, we understand that, and I should point out that if we win this game, it will be our fifth Super Bowl trophy — our fourth under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and our third in a row. And just for the record, Jennifer, we prefer to refer to Kansas City these days as Title Town, USA.
JL: Well, because I’m such a good listener — and such a good sport — I will take a moment to hear your side of the story. Why do you think the Chiefs have this in the bag?
SK: Well, two words, Jennifer: Patrick Mahomes. And the last time the Eagles played us in the Super Bowl, we won. You’ll remember that. Besides Mahomes, we have one of the best coaches ever — you guys know Andy Reid. Thank you for lending him to us. And who can forget our celebrity tight end? His name? Travis Kelce.
JL: That’s all you’ve got, huh?
SK: And that’s not bad, Jennifer. It’s going to be enough.
JL: OK, OK. Well, from what I’ve read, the Chiefs are struggling with deep passes — big problem. Also, Mahomes has been throwing short, and the Birds are really great at interfering and stopping those short passes. So there.
SK: And that could be an issue. But we are improving at the downfield passing game. And just to point out, the Chiefs haven’t lost a playoff game since Jan. 30, 2022. So, I’ve got to say, I like our chances. For what it’s worth, what are your top reasons why you think the Eagles have this game sewn up?
JL: Really, Steve? Really? I mean, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is superhuman.
SK: Well, he is — I’ll give you that.
JL: No one has seen anyone like him in a good long time. Did you watch him carry the ball 60 yards for a touchdown two Sundays ago — on the first play against the Commanders?
SK: I did, and it was impressive.
JL: Uh-huh. Quarterback Jalen Hurts — smart, patient and obsessed with doing whatever it takes to get the job done. The Eagles are a better team now, and they have the No. 1 defense in the country. It’s hard to gain large yardage against this group.
SK: I’ll grant you, it’s going to be tough to stop Saquon. All props to him — he’s a joy to watch. But at the end of the day, let me tell you, the Chiefs know how to win big games. We just understand the formula. So there you go.
JL: Their days are numbered. Anyway, Steve, we’ve come together this morning to workshop some statements, one that I wrote and one that you wrote.
SK: Can’t wait to hear you say this on air. If your team loses, the morning after the game, you have to read the statement I wrote for you in support of the Chiefs. And if our team loses — which there’s no chance of — I have to read what you’ve come up with on our station here.
JL: All right, agreed. Let’s hear what you’ve got.
SK: Okay, here we go:
“I, Jennifer, want to take a moment this morning to recognize the historic greatness that is the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve accomplished something no other team in NFL history has — winning three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs Kingdom’s greatness is superior, and I bow down to it.”
JL: You are funny, Steve. Hey, have you considered a career in comedy? You know, if you did that, you might be buddies with Taylor Swift.
SK: There you go.
JL: You think she’s fond of the Chiefs? She grew up an Eagles fan, Steve. She’s a fair-weather Chiefs fan because she’s dating Travis Kelce.
SK: She knows a winner when she sees one, Jennifer.
JL: I might add: Not only do we have the Eagles (and probably Tay Tay), but we have Terry Gross. Top that.
SK: I’ll give you that one, too. I’m a huge fan of “Fresh Air”’s Terry Gross. Nice try with those, but my confidence in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hasn’t wavered in the slightest.
JL: All right, all right. Here we go, Steve of KC. You will be reading this statement:
“I, Steve, now believe the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans were right all along. This is the Year of the Eagles. Fly, Eagles, Fly! The team and fans have traveled the road to victory and rightfully left the Chiefs in the dust. Well done, Birds.”
SK: Well, I’m looking forward to never having to utter those words here in Kansas City, Jennifer.
JL: I’m just glad you’re on the opposite side of the Mississippi River. I think I’m safe.
SK: I think you probably are. But you would get the better deal here in the unlikely chance we lose, because Kansas City barbecue is Kansas City barbecue, Jennifer. It’s worth living for.
JL: Oh yeah? Well, we’ve got some lovely snacks in Philly — Philly pretzels, Tastykake. Let’s swap some of that stuff as well. Sound good?
SK: That sounds pretty good. Well, may the best team win. And again, thank you for lending us Andy Reid. He’s going to go down in history as the greatest NFL coach ever, and you guys let him go. He was happy to come here, and we’re happy about it.
JL: I just have one heavily hyphenated word for you: hand-me-down. From the Eagles. Just saying. Nice talking with you.
SK: All the best to you, Jennifer. What a pleasure.
JL: Take care. Go Birds.
