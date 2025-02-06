WHYY and KCUR make a public media Super Bowl wager

Philadelphia and Kansas City are gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch.

Two years ago, the Chiefs edged the Eagles on football’s biggest stage. Now, Kansas City is aiming for an unprecedented three-peat.

But Birds fans aren’t backing down. With a dominant defense, a powerful run game and Jalen Hurts at the helm, the Eagles are ready to rewrite history.

A lot is riding on Super Bowl 59, including prop bets between the cities‘ art museums, animal shelters and beyond.

WHYY sent KCUR cheesesteaks after the Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 loss. This year, WHYY and KCUR are again getting in on the action, public media style.

WHYY “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn went microphone to microphone with KCUR host Steve Kraske in a friendly — but competitive — debate about whether quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company can keep the Chiefs on top or if this is finally the Eagles’ time to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

Jennifer Lynn: The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out this Sunday in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the big game two years ago, marking the first of their back-to-back Super Bowl wins. The team is slightly favored in this weekend’s matchup and hopes for a three-peat on Sunday — but not if Birds fans have their way. As we count down to kickoff, the trash talk is ramping up, and I’m all in. This morning, I go microphone to microphone with Kansas City, Missouri, public radio host Steve Kraske of KCUR’s “Up-to-Date” public affairs program. Good morning, Steve.

Steve Kraske: Jennifer, it’s a pleasure to be with you.

JL: Steve, if our Philadelphia Eagles pull off an upset victory, it would secure the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy, and we are hungry for that trophy.

SK: Well, we understand that, and I should point out that if we win this game, it will be our fifth Super Bowl trophy — our fourth under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and our third in a row. And just for the record, Jennifer, we prefer to refer to Kansas City these days as Title Town, USA.

JL: Well, because I’m such a good listener — and such a good sport — I will take a moment to hear your side of the story. Why do you think the Chiefs have this in the bag?

SK: Well, two words, Jennifer: Patrick Mahomes. And the last time the Eagles played us in the Super Bowl, we won. You’ll remember that. Besides Mahomes, we have one of the best coaches ever — you guys know Andy Reid. Thank you for lending him to us. And who can forget our celebrity tight end? His name? Travis Kelce.

JL: That’s all you’ve got, huh?

SK: And that’s not bad, Jennifer. It’s going to be enough.

JL: OK, OK. Well, from what I’ve read, the Chiefs are struggling with deep passes — big problem. Also, Mahomes has been throwing short, and the Birds are really great at interfering and stopping those short passes. So there.

SK: And that could be an issue. But we are improving at the downfield passing game. And just to point out, the Chiefs haven’t lost a playoff game since Jan. 30, 2022. So, I’ve got to say, I like our chances. For what it’s worth, what are your top reasons why you think the Eagles have this game sewn up?

JL: Really, Steve? Really? I mean, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is superhuman.

SK: Well, he is — I’ll give you that.

JL: No one has seen anyone like him in a good long time. Did you watch him carry the ball 60 yards for a touchdown two Sundays ago — on the first play against the Commanders?

SK: I did, and it was impressive.

JL: Uh-huh. Quarterback Jalen Hurts — smart, patient and obsessed with doing whatever it takes to get the job done. The Eagles are a better team now, and they have the No. 1 defense in the country. It’s hard to gain large yardage against this group.

SK: I’ll grant you, it’s going to be tough to stop Saquon. All props to him — he’s a joy to watch. But at the end of the day, let me tell you, the Chiefs know how to win big games. We just understand the formula. So there you go.

JL: Their days are numbered. Anyway, Steve, we’ve come together this morning to workshop some statements, one that I wrote and one that you wrote.